In 2022, a ‘Game of Thrones’ Fan Convention will be held in Las Vegas.

Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment and Creation Entertainment announced Thursday that an official fan convention for the eight-season TV series “Game of Thrones” will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada next year.

The three-day event will take place at the Rio Hotel & Suites Convention Center from February 28 to February 20, 2022.

Send a raven your way.

The official #GameofThrones Fan Convention will take place in Las Vegas from February 18-20, 2022.

For additional information, visit https://t.co/EkEADKhC3U. pic.twitter.com/qH0lfvO8YO

In a press statement, Peter van Roden, senior vice president of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, said, “‘Game of Thrones’ is a cultural phenomenon with a huge fanbase, and we are happy to be celebrating both with the first official ‘Game of Thrones’ fan convention.”

“This is a wonderful endeavor that will allow fans to become even more absorbed in the realm of Westeros and beyond while also boosting one of our great global franchises. This will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience that both long-time fans and newcomers will adore.”

The event will be large, with a wide range of entertainment options. Panel discussions and quiz competitions are open to the general public.

Special guests will be appearing at the event, and attendees will be able to receive autographs and photos with them. It’s also encouraged to dress up as your favorite Game of Thrones character.

In a news statement, Erin Ferries, senior vice president of licensing and business development at Creation Entertainment, said, “Our goal is to deliver a spectacular celebration of all things “Game of Thrones,” a nonstop celebration for our fellow fans.”

“We have an unprecedented chance to provide fresh entertainment to our audiences thanks to the uniquely dynamic environment of Game of Thrones and its adoring fans.”