In 2021, which songs were the most streamed? Spotify Has Released Its Annual ‘Wrapped’ Report.

Streaming music service Wrapped 2021, Spotify’s yearly list of the most-streamed tracks worldwide, was released on Wednesday.

“If 2020 was the year that turned the world upside down, 2021 was the year we grew acclimated to seeing things backwards,” Spotify stated in a press statement commemorating the day.

With “drivers license,” Olivia Rodrigo grabbed the top rank for most-streamed song on Spotify in 2021, with 1.1 billion streams. With “good 4 u,” the American singer-songwriter also reached the top spot for the fourth most streamed song, earning the title of Spotify’s Song of the Summer for 2021.

The song “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X was among the top five most-streamed tracks on Spotify. “Stay,” a collaboration between Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, came in third place. The song “Levitating (feat. DaBaby)” by Dua Lipa was the sixth most-streamed song in 2021.

Spotify also stated that Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican reggaeton musician, was the most streamed artist in the world for the second year in a row. Despite having over 9.1 billion streams, the musician did not produce a new album or song this year.

Taylor Swift rounded out the top three most streamed artists on Spotify thanks to her re-released album “Red (Taylors Version).” The South Korean k-pop boy band BTS rounded out the top three with their song “Butter.”

Drake, who released “Certified Lover Boy,” and Justin Bieber, whose album “Justice,” which featured artists from all over the world and landed him in the top five most-streamed artists, received honorable mentions in the top five.

Spotify also included some fascinating information regarding what people were listening to in 2021.

To help people get up or stay in, Spotify playlists about the viral TikTok pug Noodle and whether he has bones rose to nearly 1,500.

In 2021, there were 42 million streams of vaccine-related playlists on Spotify, with top songs including Pat Benatar’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shot,” Lady Gaga’s “The Cure,” Dolly Parton’s iconic single “Jolene,” The Weekend’s “Save Your Tears,” and Whitney Houston’s hit “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me).”

The pandemic’s increase in plant owners led to an increase in people listening to music that may help plants flourish, with Spotify claiming that its “Music for Plants” playlist surged 1,400 percent during the pandemic.