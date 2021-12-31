In 2021, the top ten documentaries and documentaries will be released.

Many of us agree that documentaries or docuseries aren’t our first picks because there are so many works of fiction that we prefer, but the year 2021 provided us with some true jewels in both categories.

Here are our top 12 recommendations for this year, all of which are well worth watching:

1. The Search and Rescue

The film follows the dramatic 2018 rescue of 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in which they were trapped. This work of art was released in limited theaters and had an IMDb rating of 8.4.

2. Run away

Flee, directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen and rated 8.2 on IMDb, is a mostly animated documentary that tells the narrative of a refugee who flees from Afghanistan to Denmark. On December 3rd, it was released in theaters.

3. Anthony Bourdain’s Roadrunner: A Documentary

Director Morgan Neville presents Anthony Bourdain and his career as a writer, chef, and host in this documentary. Bourdain’s approach to food, culture, and travel is well captured in the film. On IMDb, it has a 7.8 rating. You can rent it on Amazon or YouTube to watch it.

Playing With Sharks is number four on the list.

The film is based on the story of scuba diver Valerie Taylor, who has dedicated her life to dispelling the myth of shark fear. Sally Aitken directed the film, which has a 7.6 IMDb rating and is available on Disney+.

Procession No. 5

“Procession,” directed by Robert Greene, explores the lives of six men who banded together to form a makeshift family after being sexually abused by Catholic priests. The film is available on Netflix and has a 7.0 IMDb rating.

Murder Among Mormons, No. 6

“Murder Among the Mormons,” directed by Jared Hess and Tyler Measom, is a true crime documentary television miniseries on Mark Hofmann, one of history’s most famous forgers. It has a 7.0 rating on IMDb and is available on Netflix.

7. Attempting to frame Britney Spears

Samantha Stark’s work covers the pop singer’s life from the beginning of her career to her nasty estate struggle with her father. It has a 6.9 IMDb rating and is available on Hulu.

8. All Light, All the Time

This film, which has an IMDB rating of 6.9, explores how people physically see the world by focusing on the use of police body cams.