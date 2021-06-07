In 2021, how much money will Katy Perry be worth?

Katy Perry has been entertaining audiences around the world with her catchy pop anthems and larger-than-life stage presence for almost a decade. Perry has done it all, from the Super Bowl to American Idol, and she shows no signs of slowing down now.

Katy Perry is one of the world’s highest-paid entertainers.

Katy Perry made her debut in 2008 with the release of her sophomore album, One of the Boys. Popular songs including “I Kissed a Girl,” “Hot n Cold,” and “Waking Up in Vegas” appeared on the album, which established Perry as a pop star.

Teenage Dream, her 2010 album, propelled her to even greater heights. Because of its perfection, it made numerous decade-end lists.