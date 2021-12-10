In 2021, BTS’ #StopAsianHate is the most retweeted hashtag on Twitter.

BTS’s #StopAsianHate tweet from March was praised as the year’s most retweeted message on the microblogging platform.

Twitter released its year-end report, dubbed “2021 #OnlyOnTwitter,” which includes the year’s most popular tweets.

BTS’ #StopAsianHate tweet in March received over a million retweets, indicating that online users agreed with the septet’s plea to end discrimination against Asians.

According to NBC, hate crimes, such as anti-Asian and anti-Semitic attacks, surged in New York City this year compared to 2020. This year, there have been 503 such offenses across the city’s five districts, compared to just 22 last year.

“We recollect instances in which we, as Asians, were subjected to prejudice. We’ve had expletives spat at us without cause, and we’ve been humiliated for our appearance. We were also questioned about why Asians speak English “In March, BTS took to Twitter to express their displeasure with the rise in Asian-hatred incidents.

According to Stop AAPI Hate, verbal harassment accounted for 65 percent of hate crimes, with “shunning” or the “deliberate avoidance of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders” coming in second, followed by physical assault.

According to the data, New York and California have the highest number of hate crime instances since they have the largest Asian American populations compared to other states.

“Our personal experiences are insignificant in comparison to the events of the last several weeks. These events, however, were enough to make us feel weak and erode our self-esteem “In a tweet, the organization, known as ARMY, declared that they have millions of faithful admirers.

When BTS’ leader Kim Nam-Joon, popularly known as RM, spoke at a press conference during the “Permission To Dance Concert” in Los Angeles on Nov. 28, he recalled the band members’ experiences.

“I wasn’t born and bred in a foreign country, but Asians…[our journey throughout the world]we certainly felt the walls,” he remarked.

#BTS was the most used hashtag on Twitter in 2021, in addition to being the most retweeted topic this year.

Jungkook also has the year’s second most popular tweet, with 3.2 million likes, for his “pouty-lips” photo from January. The most liked tweet of the year is one from US President Joe Biden’s inauguration. It has a total of 4 million likes.