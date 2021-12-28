In 2021, BTS is the most popular K-pop artist on YouTube.

This year has been a great year for K-pop, with the music genre gaining millions of views on YouTube. K-pop is more popular than ever, with more musicians than ever landing successes on the Billboard charts.

The top ten most popular K-pop artists on YouTube in 2021 are shown below.

BTS (Broadcast Television System)

It’s no surprise that BTS topped the list, as the famed septet has become a household name not only in South Korea but also around the world. Despite the fact that the band’s album “Butter” was only released this year, the Korean boyband received 775 million views on YouTube in 2021.

2. Indiana University

In March, the widely-liked soloist from South Korea released her 10-track fifth studio album, “Lilac,” as well as her non-album digital single, “Strawberry Moon.” This year, the so-called “Nation’s Sweetheart” received 649 million views on YouTube.

3. Young-woong Lim

Lim astonished foreign fans of girl group Blackpink when she surpassed the quartet on the local Soribada popular music chart in June 2020. Although Lim has yet to break through on the worldwide stage, the 30-year-old trot singer and YouTuber has amassed a total of 639 million views on his channel this year.

BLACKPINK (#4)

Although Blackpink did not produce an album this year, its previous hits continue to dominate the Billboard charts and even YouTube. In 2021, the group consisting of Jennie, Rose, Lisa and Jisoo is at No. 4 among the most watched K-pop artists on YouTube with a total of 315 million views.

5. Aespa

After their debut in 2021, the quartet immediately climbed to fame.

This unique girl trio has accumulated 248 million views on YouTube since the publication of its first EP, “Savage,” in 2021.

Below is a video of the group performing “Savage” on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in October:

6. TWICE TWICE has seven years of experience in the industry. The group’s album, “Formula of Love: O+T=,” debuted at number one on the Billboard charts this year. This year, the group has gathered 236 million views on YouTube.

SIXTY-SEVEN

Seventeen managed to stay strong in the face of increasing rivalry among South Korean boybands by releasing two EPs this year: “Your Choice” and “Attacca.” This year, the boy band has accumulated 203 million views on YouTube.

8. Courageous Women

Brave Girls would have already disbanded if not for its 2017 hit song, “Rollin,” which became viral after. The Washington Newsday Brief News.