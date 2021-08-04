In 2020, John Corbett reveals that he is secretly marrying his longtime girlfriend Bo Derek.

After over two decades of dating, John Corbett has disclosed that he and his longtime girlfriend Bo Derek secretly married in 2020.

The actor revealed this on CBS’ “The Talk” with host and buddy Jerry O’Connell on Tuesday.

The wedding was a private ceremony, according to the “Sex and the City” alum, and he and his wife had not spoken publicly about it until the interview.

“I talked to Jerry for two hours the other day…

Jerry, I can’t believe I forgot to inform you that we married around Christmastime.

Bo and I tied the knot!” Before flashing his wedding band to the camera, Corbett stated.

“Whoa! I saw your ring and was about to say anything, but I didn’t want to say anything on live television, but wow! Congratulations! He said, “I knew your kids would make it.”

“We’re pretty private people, so we didn’t make an announcement,” Corbett said. Everyone in our circle of friends and relatives was aware.”

As the globe struggled to cope with the pandemic’s repercussions, Corbett and Derek thought it was the greatest time to say “I do” so they could leave a positive legacy for the year 2020.

“We didn’t want 2020 to be remembered as the year that everyone despised,” Corbett added. “And we figured, what the hell, let’s get one good thing out of it.”

Corbett and Derek started dating in 2002, just a few years after the actress’s husband, John Derek, died of congestive heart failure at the age of 71 in 1998.

In September 2020, Derek told Entertainment Tonight that she doesn’t mind being asked when she and Corbett will marry.

“Because we’re the odd ones, I don’t mind being asked about marriage. It’s not that we’ve made a conscious decision not to; it’s just that at our age, we won’t be having children or starting a new family together, and this is crucial to a family tree. So it would just be a piece of paper for us,” she remarked, adding that their decades-long romance was not a secret.