In 1970, John Lennon stated that there was “no use” in writing new Beatles songs.

Between the Fab Four’s separation in 1970 and his tragic death in 1980, John Lennon had plenty of time to resurrect The Beatles. This, however, never happened. In a 1970 interview, John explained why he thought it would be pointless to record with The Beatles again, even if it made sense at the time.

With “another egomaniac,” John Lennon discussed The Beatles and recording.

Rolling Stone co-founder Jann S. Wenner and John discussed The Beatles in depth in the book Lennon Remembers, which includes a transcript of a 1970 conversation. At one occasion, John stated that he would be meeting with the other Beatles members shortly to discuss financial concerns. Wenner then asked John if he would record with them again.

John replied, “Not a chance.” “I’d never record with anyone else again.” I’m going to record with Yoko Ono, but not with another egomaniac. There’s only place for one on an album these days, so it’s pointless.”

The Beatles’ rise and collapse, as told by John Lennon

John went on to say that he didn’t feel the same way about The Beatles’ early years. “At one time there was a reason to do it, but there’s no reason to do it anymore,” he said. “I had a group, I was the singer and the leader. I met Paul, and I made a decision whether to-and he made a decision to-whether to have him in the group or not.

"Was it better to have a guy who was better than the people I had-obviously-or not?" he added. "To make the group stronger or to let me be stronger? That decision was to let Paul in to make the group stronger. Then from that, Paul introduced me to George, and Paul and I had to make the decision-or I had to make the decision-whether to…