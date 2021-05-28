In 1970, John Lennon stated that recording new Beatles songs was pointless.

Between the Fab Four’s separation in 1970 and his tragic death in 1980, John Lennon had plenty of time to resurrect The Beatles. This, however, never happened. In a 1970 interview, John stated why he thought it would be foolish to record with The Beatles again, even if it made sense at the moment.

With “another egomaniac,” John Lennon discussed The Beatles and recording.

Rolling Stone co-founder Jann S. Wenner and John discussed The Beatles in depth in the book Lennon Remembers, which includes a transcript of a 1970 conversation. At one occasion, John stated that he would be meeting with the other Beatles members shortly to discuss financial concerns. Wenner then asked John if he would record with them again.

John said, “Not a chance.” “I’d never record with anyone else again.” I’m going to record with Yoko Ono, but not with another egomaniac. There’s only place for one on an album these days, so it’s pointless.”

The Beatles’ rise and collapse, as told by John Lennon

John went on to say that he didn’t feel the same way about The Beatles’ early years. “There was a purpose to do it once, but there isn’t any purpose to do it now,” he added. “I had a band in which I was the vocalist and leader. When I met Paul, I had to decide whether or not to include him in the group, and he had to decide as well.

"Was it preferable to have a guy who was manifestly better than the guys I had or not?" he continued. "Do you want to make the group stronger or do you want to make me stronger?" The decision was made to allow Paul to join the organization in order to strengthen it. After that, Paul introduced me to George, and Paul and I had to decide—or I had to decide—whether or not to…