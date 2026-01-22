Impronta Films Acquires ‘Hungry’ Sci-Fi Doc at Rotterdam Festival

The UK-based sales company Impronta Films has secured the rights to Susanne Brandstaetter’s sci-fi documentary *Hungry*, which made its world premiere at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) in January 2026. The documentary presents a futuristic vision where a mysterious being investigates the extinction of humanity, embarking on a journey to uncover the cause of the collapse.

In an innovative twist, the film is structured like a science fiction narrative, using interviews with scientists conducted before the extinction to explore key global issues. These include the breakdown of food security, the decline of labor markets, and the erosion of democratic systems worldwide. *Hungry* reflects on humanity’s possible future while offering a positive message despite its dystopian premise, according to Brandstaetter.

Supported by Major Austrian Institutions

Produced with funding from the Austrian Film Institute, ÖFI , the Film Fund Vienna, and the ORF Film/TV Agreement, *Hungry* also benefited from Lower Austria Culture. It was supported by international initiatives like ProPro, which aims to strengthen women producers, and participated in Vienna’s Market Ready at the International Screen Institute.

Brandstaetter, an Austrian-US filmmaker, expressed optimism about the impact of the film despite its seemingly bleak outlook. “Setting the film in a world without humans might seem pessimistic, but it actually carries an uplifting message,” she said, adding that films like *Hungry* can inspire change by confronting difficult issues head-on.

Impronta Films, led by Ana Fernández Saiz, continues to expand its portfolio, with other high-profile titles set for 2025, including the Berlin 2025 premiere *Canone Effimero* and the Sheffield Doc Fest 2025 world premiere *Blue Has No Borders*.