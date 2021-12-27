Iman Shumpert Talks About How He Helped His Two Daughters Give Birth At Home.

On “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” with guest presenter JoJo Siwa, former NBA player and “Dancing With The Stars (DWTS)” winner Iman Shumpert discussed his role in the birth of his two kids at home.

On Monday, Siwa welcomed the Season 30 DWTS champion to the show and inquired about his involvement in assisting his wife with the delivery of both of their kids at home.

The 6-foot-5 basketball player claimed that he and his wife Teyana Taylor assumed she was suffering Braxton Hicks contractions when their first kid was born in 2015, but she quickly recognized she was in labor.

According to ET Canada, he told Siwa, “She just cries out, ‘Yeah, I think I saw her head!”

“I got it done,” Shumpert said, adding that he had to move quickly to assist with the home delivery. “I didn’t have to do anything other than catch,” he continues, “so don’t give me too much credit.” Shumpert and his wife Teyana have two adorable daughters: six-year-old Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr. and one-year-old Rue Rose Shumpert, who was born in September of last year during the pandemic.

After ten weeks of competition, the basketball player and his dance partner, Daniella Karagach, were crowned winners of DWTS Season 30 last month.

Shumpert, who won an NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, described himself as an underdog in the dance competition before winning it this year.

Siwa and her partner Jenna Johnson, dancer and fitness instructor Amanda Kloots and her partner Alan Bersten, and Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby and his partner Cheryl Burke were all beaten by Shumpert and Karagach.

“You call yourself an underdog, sometimes underdogs bite back,” Judge Len Goodman said to Shumpert on the show.

Siwa and Johnson, the show’s early favorites and strong challengers, finished second, with Rigsby and Burke and Kloots and Bersten coming in third and fourth, respectively.

Shumpert and Karagach’s dance sequence to the tune of “I Got 5 On It” on DWTS’ “Horror Night” in October wowed the audience.

Shumpert and Karagach glided around the dance floor with ease, perfecting multiple lifts, with Karagach even climbing up Shumpert and standing on his shoulders at one point.

The two wore crimson jumpsuits and kept their eerie act going until the very end, receiving a standing ovation.

The two wore crimson jumpsuits and kept their eerie act going until the very end, receiving a standing ovation.