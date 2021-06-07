‘I’m the Chick Who Smells Like Onions,’ says Rachael Ray, who brings her own condiments to Yankees games.

Going out to dine is a rare treat for most families. When your home matriarch is a skilled cook, however, finding a restaurant that satisfies your requirements is likely to be difficult.

Rachael Ray and her husband, John Cusimano, are in this situation. Ray would constantly struggle to obtain correctly dressed hot dogs at Yankee Stadium, where the pair usually attended baseball games.

What is the solution? Ray has a distinct odor thanks to a fanny pack of tastes and toppings.

Rachael Ray grew raised in a kitchen in New York City.

Ray’s childhood in New York was a recipe for culinary success. Her close-knit family will be there for her.