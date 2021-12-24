‘I’m So Good At Acting,’ Mariah Carey and her daughter Monroe tell fast food employees.

Before the so-called queen of Christmas disclosed her identity, Mariah Carey and her daughter Monroe Cannon went to McDonald’s in Aspen, Colorado, and casually pranked its employees.

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer shared a video of her family visiting a local McDonald’s while on holiday in Aspen on her Instagram feed on Thursday.

Monroe, 10, orders a Mariah Carey T-shirt, beanie, and Big Mac at the drive-through window in a raspy and forceful New York accent in the first prank. “Ma’am, I genuinely can’t understand you,” the man on the other end of the intercom says. Is it possible to place an order at the window? Please accept my apologies.” The family was amused by the man’s response, but Monroe declined his request. Then he asks, “What’s up, ma’am? Could you please exit the store and never return? Thank you so much for everything.” His quick retort made the entire family chuckle. Monroe says on the video, “We simply pranked the man.” “He advised us not to come back because I’m such a superb actor.” Carey swiftly reminded her daughter to keep her “humility,” but applauded her performance, saying she “killed it.”

Carey’s helpers attempted to order a Big Mac, orange juice, and coffee in Portuguese in the second prank. As the two helpers animatedly place their orders, the store employee can be seen shaking his head.

“I’m going to have to walk in there and attempt to act regular,” Carey stated after the stressful incident.

In a glistening crimson gown with a plunging neckline and heels, the singer enters the store. She complemented an employee wearing a Mariah menu shirt inside the store.

“I hope I’m not overdressed,” she says “Before asking for the store manager, she stated.

Before chatting and taking selfies with employees, the “Fantasy” singer ordered a Big Mac and checked out the Mariah Menu bag.

“Listen, this was really fun and spontaneous,” she said at the end of the video.

I never would’ve believed it if I were a small kid dreaming of something like this, so Merry Christmas, I love you!”

Take a look at the video below to see the prank:

The Mariah Menu, created in collaboration with McDonald’s, offers customers free delights for every $1 minimum order placed via the restaurant’s mobile app. Beanies featuring the singer’s signature will be available at some locations.

The eatery started selling T-shirts with a flashback photo of the “One Sweet Day” singer eating a cheeseburger on Dec. 21.