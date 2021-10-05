‘I’m Proud Of What We’ve Done,’ Daniel Craig says of his 15 years as James Bond.

Daniel Craig is “proud” of his James Bond role.

Craig, 53, reflected on his 15-year journey as the renowned British spy during an interview with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the release of “No Time to Die,” his fifth and final Bond film.

“I am quite proud of what we have accomplished. I’ve been extremely fortunate to have had this chance for the past 16 years. What happens in the future, it feels like it’ll take 15 years to unpack everything, to find out what’s going on,” he told ET. “It’s been a drag at times, it’s gone like that [snaps his fingers].”

Craig also stated that he recalls being introduced as the new Agent 007 “like it was yesterday,” and that he still finds it “so impossible” to “put a type of interpretation” on the entire experience.

“I have changed enormously in my professional and personal life since I started this,” Craig said. “… I try to do some self-examination. It’s given me the confidence to try to make the best of what you have and make the best movies you can, which I didn’t have when I first started out. That’s all I’ve ever attempted to do with these movies.”

“We have a gorgeous, gorgeous collection of individuals, performers, and some of the best crew in the world,” he continued. That’s all I’ve ever want from this.”

With the release of “Casino Royale” in 2006, Craig took on the character of James Bond for the first time. The films “Quantum of Solace” (2008), “Skyfall” (2012), and “Spectre” followed (2015).

With Craig’s departure from the franchise in “No Time to Die,” speculation has swirled over who will take his place.

Tom Hardy, star of “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” has been mentioned as one of the contenders for the role of the next Bond.

“I don’t know about that,” Hardy recently told Entertainment Tonight, dismissing the rumors.

He would be “wonderful” as Bond, according to his “Venom” co-star Naomie Harris, who has portrayed Moneypenny to Craig’s Bond since “Skyfall.”

She described Hardy as a “phenomenal actor.”

“I’m a tremendous fan of his, and working with him on Venom has only increased my admiration for him.

He’s terrific, and the physicality that he gives to the character is absolutely incredible. I’ve never done it before. Brief News from Washington Newsday.