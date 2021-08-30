‘I’m Lucky To Be Their Mom,’ says Reese Witherspoon as she poses with her children.

Reese Witherspoon, who recently celebrated her children’s return to school with a dance video, shared a snapshot of herself and her two oldest children on Instagram on Saturday.

The 45-year-old actress uploaded a photo of herself in the middle with her two children, Ava, 21, and Deacon, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

The actress, who was wearing no make-up, smiled sweetly for the camera in the photo. Deacon wore a plain white t-shirt with a tan-colored cap, while she wore a black top and her daughter Ava wore a grey sweater.

The mother of three wrote, “Gosh, I’m lucky to be their mom.” With her husband Jim Toth, the actress has an eight-year-old son named Tennessee James Toth.

The photo has received positive feedback from fans as well as other celebrities, including actress Drew Barrymore. Many of them even praised the actress in their comments.

“They are blessed to have you!!,” actor David Burtka said.

“This fills my heart!” wrote Candace Nelson, a judge on the television shows “Cupcake Wars and Sugar Rush.”

“You look like their sister!” Cindy Crawford exclaimed.

Meanwhile, singer Holly Williams remarked on Witherspoon’s youthful appearance, saying, “Literal sister.”

The actress appeared on Dax Shepard’s podcast, “Armchair Expert,” which was hosted by Monica Padman and Kristen Bell, the day before.

Witherspoon remarked on her first child, who was born two months after she married Ryan Phillippe in 1999, during her guest appearance. She then gave birth to Deacon in 2003 and divorced Phillippe in 2006.

“With my first baby, I didn’t have a lot of support, and I saw early on that this wasn’t going to work,” she explained. “I attempted to get by with Ava for five months by not sleeping and being delirious.”

On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in Aline Brosh McKenna’s film “Your Place or Mine.” In addition, she will appear in “Legally Blonde 3,” “Wish List,” and “Tinker Bell.” She gave her voice to the upcoming film “Sing 2,” which will be released on December 8.