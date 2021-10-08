‘I’m loud and I set the tempo,’ Everton’s future captain could be modeled after Sergio Busquets.

Jenson Metcalfe was born into a Liverpool-supporting family and looks up to a Barcelona legend, but the Everton youngster is now a Blue.

Metcalfe, who joined Everton at the age of five, is a technically adept central midfielder with a broad range of passing and a keen eye for goal.

Metcalfe got into the Everton under-18s side at the age of 16 after progressing through the club’s Academy system.

Metcalfe’s growth drew the eye of David Unsworth after a succession of good performances for Paul Tait’s side, and he made his debut for the under-23s soon after.

Unsworth’s team were beaten to a 1-1 Premier League 2 tie by Brighton & Hove Albion, with the youngster playing the entire 90 minutes.

Unsworth’s side made another Premier League 2 appearance against Southampton a few weeks later, winning 4-0 to round off their season.

The teenager has made five appearances for Tait’s under-18 side in the Premier League’s under-18 North division so far this season.

Despite the fact that he has returned to the Under-18s, his outstanding performance last season was recognized last month.

The adolescent signed his first professional contract with the club shortly after celebrating his 17th birthday.

A statement on the Everton website announced that the deal was a reward for his remarkable progress over the previous 12 months, as he signed a contract until 2024.

Everton’s first team has been criticized of lacking leadership on the pitch in recent years, but Metcalfe isn’t afraid to tell it how it is.

In a recent interview with evertonfc.com, he said, “I’m outspoken and like to encourage my teammates and take on that leadership role.”

In the same interview, the teenager revealed that he draws inspiration from Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets, whom he emulates in his own playing.

“Knowing more about the game has helped me improve those skills. “I’ve learned a lot in the last year, and now all I want to do is help the other lads,” he explained.

“I consider myself as a tempo-setter in games, thus Sergio Busquets is someone I look up to.””

