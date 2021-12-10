‘I’m Happier Than I’ve Ever Been,’ Olivia Wilde says of her love life.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are thought to have been dating for about a year, and while much of their relationship has remained private, the actress and filmmaker spoke up about her love life in a recent interview with Vogue, without naming names.

While both Wilde, 37, and Styles, 27, have kept a low profile when it comes to discussing their relationship, the site stated that they have faced a lot of “widespread infatuation, jealously, and tabloid-fueled cattiness” due to their 10-year age gap. However, it appears that Wilde is unconcerned by what others have to say.

In the interview, Wilde added, “It’s obviously incredibly enticing to correct a false narrative.” “But I believe you’ve realized that when you’re truly happy, it doesn’t matter what other people think of you. All that counts to you is what’s true, what you care about, and who you care about.” Wilde further stated that what she is going through is similar to what ordinary people face on social media every day.

“”As a culture, we have placed so much more weight on the opinions of strangers than on the opinions of those closest to us in the last ten years,” she remarked, adding, “I’m happier than I’ve ever been.” And I’m in better health than I’ve ever been, which is amazing.” During the chat, Wilde mentioned a “friend” who “joined her on a recent vacation to her parents’ home,” though she didn’t reference Styles by name. The visit happened to fall on the same day as Styles’ tour in Washington, D.C.

The same person allegedly gifted her a “beaded Éliou necklace” engraved with the names of her children. According to the source, the jewelry piece is comparable to one worn by Styles.

In the fall of 2020, Wilde and Styles met while shooting on the film “Don’t Worry Darling.” In January 2021, the two were romantically linked.

A source informed E! Online in July of this year that the two have settled into a comfortable routine.

“It’s clear that this wasn’t a rebound or a one-night stand,” the insider told the magazine.

“They genuinely care about one other and have a strong bond.”

According to the source, the couple was balancing their work and their romance while keeping things low-key.

“They’re quite low-key and have liked being out of the spotlight,” the source continued.

Jason Sudeikis, Wilde's ex-fiancé, and she had two children together. The former couple had broken up.