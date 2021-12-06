‘I’m Grateful For All The Criticism,’ Lana Del Rey says as she accepts the Variety Hitmakers’ Decade Award.

During Variety’s fifth annual Hitmakers breakfast on Saturday, Lana Del Rey received the Decade Award.

At the ceremony held at City Market Social House in Los Angeles, the 36-year-old singer was presented with the award by her “Wildflower Wildfire” partner Mike Dean, who wore a green mini dress with a provocative criss-cross neckline.

In her acceptance speech, the “Summertime Sadness” singer expressed gratitude for both the recognition of her work and “all the criticism,” acknowledging that “I get a lot.”

“What I like about it is that I truly believe what’s reflected back to you is in some way a mirror of what’s going on in your inner life,” she explained.

“It’s given me a big opportunity to dig inward and look at my family of origin and ancestry, to see what’s going on up there,” says the author.

“Any of the lightness, funniness, and goodness in me, I pretty much received from her,” Del Rey said of her grandmother.

She also emphasized how one’s enthusiasm may lead to excellence. Del Rey said she considers herself fortunate to have followed her “muse” over the past 18 years, which has taken her away from music at times and into “other mediums and other career chances that have nothing to do with the arts at all.” “I’m very adaptable,” she continued, “and what I’ve learned is that if you follow your passions, you’ll wind up being the most innovative in that industry.”

Del Rey then gave the crowd some advice, telling them to “do what feels right” no matter what they were doing. “I usually say that the way I live my life is poetry, that the way I love is my legacy, and that I get to make music in the middle,” she concluded.

She also gave a particular thanks to her managers, Ben Mawson and Ed Millett, who have supported her throughout her career.

“Ben and Ed, as well as this award, have made a huge difference in my life. I’m overjoyed that they’ve come to join me. They chose me from the bar and lounge singer scenes where I had been singing for around eight years before they met me “According to Del Rey.

She recalled her managers negotiating with her to get her out of a bad deal involving "11 records" for $9,000, which she claimed she had signed while working.