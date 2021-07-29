‘I’m devastated.’ – Virgil van Dijk’s difficult decision has left him on the verge of taking the next step with Liverpool.

For Virgil van Dijk, it was a difficult decision made with the heaviest of hearts.

After months of speculation, the Liverpool defender eventually declared in mid-May that he would not be captaining the Netherlands at this summer’s European Championships.

Over six months had passed since Jordan Pickford’s reckless reducer ended his season in a violent, contentious Merseyside derby, and the £75million man was looking sharp as he progressed through the various stages of his rehabilitation.

Van Dijk spent almost eight weeks in Dubai at the world-renowned NAS Complex, and following nearly three months of working to specially-tailored training regimes at Liverpool’s brand new AXA Complex, speculation regarding his prospective involvement with Oranje at the Euros appeared.

Van Dijk will have been ecstatic at the idea of leading his country in a big event in front of nearly 15,000 spectators at Amsterdam’s historic Johan Cruyff Arena, but his head would have to take precedence over his heart on this occasion.

Van Dijk’s inclusion, according to Jurgen Klopp, would be fully reliant on his recuperating knee and its reaction when the intensity of training was gradually increased during the spring.

It’s not a stretch to imagine that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was relieved that his star defender would not be returning too soon.

Some feared that because of Van Dijk’s importance to the Dutch, he would not be held back, and that the hard, demanding schedule of an international tournament would only hurt his chances of returning to Liverpool.

On May 12, Van Dijk commented, “I’m gutted to miss the Euros, to miss the European Championship and leading out my own country there.” “However, things have been as they have been, and I – we all – must accept it.

“In the broad scheme of things, I believe the decision not to travel was the right one.”

Van Dijk is ready to return to action after a two-and-a-half-month layoff.

