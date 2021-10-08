‘I’m Back And I’m Blonde,’ says Selena Gomez in Season 3 of HBO’s Max Cooking Series.

“Selena + Chef,” Selena Gomez’s food show, is returning with a new season.

The “Rare” singer, 29, announced the news on Instagram and Twitter by posting a preview for the third season of her HBO Max cookery show. She joked, “Sooo Season 3 means I’m practically a cooking pro right?”

“I’m back and I’m blonde,” Gomez declares in the video, sporting a new wavy, flaxen haircut.

“I’ve learned a lot about cooking over the last two seasons, but I’m starting to realize I’m only scratching the surface. So, with the help of my pals, I’m continuing my education,” the actress said in the trailer before showing a montage of video from “Selena + Chef.” “Season three.

The trailer hinted at some amusing interactions between Gomez, her friends, and her visitors. In the video, Gomez stated that she is still “not great with knives.” The teaser then showed various clips of the singer chopping ingredients, including one in which she sliced her finger accidently.

Former “Top Chef” contestant Kwame Onwuachi joked, “We’re in Season 3.” “By this time, you [had to]be a little bit comfortable with knives!” In the preview, Onwuachi stole the show. “I think you’re cute too,” he says, after Gomez and her buddy Raquelle Stevens both gushed about how “cute” he was. “Was he speaking to you or to me?” Stevens inquires, and Gomez responds, “Me.” Aarón Sanchez, Ayesha Curry, Esther Choi, Fabio Viviani, Gabe Kennedy, Jamie Oliver, Padma Lakshmi, Richard Blais, and Sophia Roe are among Gomez’s culinary guests for Season 3.

Gomez will learn how to make a “seafood soiree” from Sanchez, while Lakshmi will instruct her how to make a South Indian brunch from Lakshmi. Blais will test Gomez with an ambitious dish involving liquid nitrogen freezing of the ice cream base.

Gracie Teefey, Gomez’s 8-year-old sister, occasionally appears on the show alongside her guests and friends.

Many of Gomez’s admirers left heart and fire emojis in the comments, expressing their enthusiasm for Season 3 of “Selena + Chef.”

“I’m so pumped for this!!” Stevens added a laughing emoji to his response.

One fan wrote, “I’m so delighted, Selena.” Another commented, “Chef Selena,” with a heart emoji.

Season 3 of “Selena + Chef” will launch on HBO Max on October 28.