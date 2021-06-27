I’m afraid as a homosexual man in Liverpool right now, but we won’t let fear win.

I’m terrified. I’m terrified. I’ve never felt anything like it before. And it’s not just for me.

Following a spike in hate crimes and a series of brutal homophobic and transphobic attacks in Liverpool’s city center, the LGBT+ community in the city was left wondering who might be next.

Young queer people, including those I know, were called nasty names, threatened with rape and murder, and their faces and bones were broken.

I couldn’t help but feel frightened as I interviewed the victims and heard their stories. And it’s not just for me.

Every time he leaves work and I haven’t heard from him, I’m concerned for his safety.

Every time my queer friends go out for drinks, I’m worried about how they’ll get home safely. If they’ll make it home alive.

It takes on new significance when my housemates tell me to “be safe.”

There’s a moment every time I drop my partner off at Central or walk him to work, and he says, “Text me when you get home.”

“No, Danny, please be safe.”

And, as much as I ignore the worry and assert that I will be, I have no way of knowing for sure.

I thought I did, but it turns out I didn’t.

This irritates me.

I despise having to ask him whether he feels comfortable kissing me as we part ways. I despise not being able to hold him as the clock ticks away till he must down the stairs to the platform. Every eye that lands on us feels like a threat to us, which I despise.

I hate that as I go to embrace him after being apart all week, he has to look up and down a crowded Bold Street, families laughing as they enjoy their meals, couples – men and women – holding hands as they walk past, before he kisses me so fast that no one can notice.

Josh Ormrod, a 19-year-old bisexual student who was beaten in a homophobic attack last week, told me: “I shouldn’t have to act like I’m friends with my boyfriend whilst we’re walking through the streets.”

He shouldn’t be doing that. I shouldn’t be doing this. Neither of us. The summary comes to a close.