I’m a famous person. Ex-wife, kids, and a 12-minute heart attack for David Ginola.

David Ginola has been named as one of the ten I’m A Celebrity… candidates for this year’s show. Please, get me out of here!

Richard Madeley, Emmerdale star Danny Miller, and singer Frankie Bridge are among the celebrities expected to arrive to Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales.

Everything you need to know about David Ginola is right here.

Before retiring in 2002, the 54-year-old Frenchman played for clubs such as Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Everton.

Ginola became a football analyst after retiring from the game.

He contributes to the BBC, BT, and CNN on a regular basis. He is the host of Match of the Day, a Canal+ show that broadcasts live Premier League matches.

The cardiac attack of David Ginola

Ginola went into cardiac arrest during a charity play in France in 2016, and teammate footballer Frederic Mendy saved his life by performing CPR on the field.

Later, when asked about the incident on Sky Sports, he said: “This is the only thing that saved my life. “I performed my job, but I didn’t save your life,” the operating surgeon told me. “The one who saved your life is the one next to you on the football field.”

“CPR had been taught to Frederic Mendy and those others, and they performed it for 12 minutes. For 12 minutes, I was dead.” Ex-wife, girlfriend, and family life of David Ginola Ginola is the father of three children, two from his first marriage and one from his current relationship.

He married fashion model Coraline in 1991, and the couple had a son, Andrea, and a daughter, Carla.

Ginola and Caroline divorced after 25 years of marriage. Later, he began a relationship with model Maeva Denat.

Ginola and Maeva had a baby girl in 2018.

David’s thoughts on I’m A Celebrity: When asked about his preparations for the show, he said: “In the camp, I’ll be the chef.

“And rice and beans are ideal for me since I’ve gained six kilograms in the last three months, and I’m curious to see if I can lose six kilograms in three weeks.”

