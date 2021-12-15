‘I’ll Be Single Forever,’ Kelly Clarkson said of dating in the wake of Brandon Blackstock’s divorce.

On Monday’s episode of Kelly Clarkson’s eponymous talk program, the singer and Andy Cohen addressed dating advice and methods.

During his guest appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the 39-year-old singer grilled the 53-year-old Bravo host for his first date secrets.

“I always want to know what they think is hilarious and what shows they watch when I’m on dates with folks,” Cohen added. “It’s a terrific way for me to figure out if we’ll be able to hang together,” she says. Clarkson acknowledged that this was a “smart technique of plucking weeds,” something she admitted she wasn’t very good at.

“‘Oh, I don’t know,’ I’m always the one who says. ‘Perhaps they were having a bad day,’ “she revealed.

Cohen then joked that his first date technique is to “cut and run,” to which the “Voice” coach responded, “We should hang out, so that rubs off [on me].”

The couple also discussed their ideal date night settings. Cohen stated that he favors a cocktail bar, whilst Clarkson stated that she is “more of a coffee person.” “I’m not sure I’m ready to invest in an evening with you yet,” the singer joked, before adding, “I’ll remain single forever.” Brandon Blackstock was Clarkson’s first husband. After nearly seven years of marriage, she filed for divorce in June 2020. Despite the fact that their divorce has not yet been formalized, the “Because of You” singer was deemed legally single in September.

More than a year after their breakup, an unnamed insider told Us Weekly that she has no regrets about abandoning her romance with Blackstock.

“She just stayed for as long as she had to for her kids,” the informant claimed.

River, 7, and Remington, 5, are Blackstock and Clarkson’s two children. From his previous marriage to Melissa Ashworth, he has two more children.

Clarkson recently opened up about how her divorce informed her holiday breakup anthem “Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You)” from her album “When Christmas Comes Around…”

“I wrote this song for myself, but also because there aren’t many holiday songs for folks feeling alone, lost, or just plain unhappy,” she stated on NBC’s “Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around.”