Ikuhiro Yamagata, a well-known Japanese interior designer, offers timeless design advice.

According to a recent report by Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies (JCHS), home improvement and repair spending will increase by 3% to $420 billion in 2020. In a recent interview, one of the report’s experts, Abbe Will, stated that the house remodeling market is likely to grow even more in 2021, by 4%, as homeowners complete renovations. “The recent increase in timber prices has resulted in an increase in housing demand. I believe that trend will continue in the future,” Ikuhiro Yamagata, a star interior designer, said recently on the housing and remodeling boom, reflecting the findings of the survey.

The uptick isn’t a fresh pastime, but rather the natural progression of a sweltering housing market. Remote work, a desire for more space, and low mortgage rates all contributed to real estate becoming the most sought-after commodity in 2020. According to the JCHS, 60% of survey respondents were already working on at least one DIY home project by late March. By early May, the rate had risen to 80%. According to a February Bank of America paper, home renovation spending climbed by 7% in the second half of 2020 and early 2021.

The pandemic initially led the renovation market to fall before rebounding stronger than it had been pre-pandemic. In a recent interview, Paul Emrath, vice president of surveys and housing policy research at the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), remarked, “People did not want contractors in their houses, but that recovered fairly quickly.” “It was a pretty sharp V-shaped recovery,” he continues. The house renovation market, according to Emrath, will expand by 9% this year and another 4% in 2022. The strong demand for remodeling is projected to surpass supply-side constraints as well as labor availability. Japanese-inspired interiors are becoming increasingly popular, especially in Western countries, as demand grows.

A short search of Houzz.com reveals a plethora of minimalist-inspired interiors. Minimalist interior design is related to modern interior design in that it focuses on employing only the minimal necessities to create a clean and uncluttered environment. This interior design idea is defined by clean lines and a typically monochromatic palette. This very utilitarian design concept has profound origins in the East, particularly Japan, where Zen Buddhism has a strong influence. Eastern architecture has evolved during the previous two centuries.