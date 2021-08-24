Iggy Azalea denies dating Tristan Thompson and claims the rumors are “very strange fake news.”

Iggy Azalea has rejected speculations that she and Tristan Thompson are dating. The artist claimed she had never heard of the NBA star.

On Monday, the 31-year-old Australian rapper turned to Twitter to put an end to the speculations.

“There’s some strange bogus news going around about me dating a man I’ve never met in my entire…. she penned

“Literally have never even been in the same building as that man,” Azalea responded when a person typed Thompson’s name underneath her post. I KNOW NOTHING ABOUT THAT PERSON.”

“Making up unsubstantiated lies about people for fun is lame because I’m a real person with my own private life that gets disrupted by b—–it, so I’m truly annoyed,” she wrote in another tweet.

Fans were quick to express their admiration for the artist.

“But iggy don’t you know that by getting so furious at them what you really do is making that s–t and those fake stories more significant, just ignore them by,” one admirer said, while another agreed with her, writing, “Exactly, people manufacture these lies knowing she’ll become obnoxious about it.”

“You may not always get what you want,” another admirer commented, praising the artist. But keep in mind that many individuals will never have what you have. Thank you for creating such wonderful music. You are a lovely lady with a lovely voice.”

Onyx Kelly, Azalea’s first child, was born in April 2020. Onyx is a name she shares with her ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti.

Last month, the rapper stated that she would no longer publish images of her son due to the negative feedback she was receiving.

She called out a user who mocked her son’s dress the day before the announcement, writing, “Imagine being so miserable that you harass a one-year-old child for picking his own outfit.” It’s a darn shame that you’re all so cheesy and bored.”

On August 13, the four-time Grammy nominee released her new music album, “End of an Era,” on the Empire label.