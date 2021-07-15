If you walk your dog on Crosby beach and infringe these laws, you might be fined £75.

The Dog Control Public Spaces Protection Order, introduced by Sefton Council, changes what pet owners can and cannot do while walking their dogs.

This implies that if people break the laws while out walking in places like Formby and Crosby Beach, they could face a fine.

They are also applicable in places like Rimrose Valley Country Park.

A public places protection order defines a public space and forbids certain activities from taking place there.

Sefton council said in a statement on Facebook that the PSPOs are aimed to ensure that everyone can enjoy Sefton’s outdoor spaces with their families and four-legged pals.

According to the council website, there are two beach dog exclusion zones in effect from May 1 to September 30:

Southport beach is dog-free from the pier south to Pleasureland (a distance of 555 meters) and to the tidal line.

Dogs are not permitted on Ainsdale Beach for 200 meters either side of the main beach access and to the tidal line.

Exclusion zones are prominently marked throughout the summer months, so owners should keep their pets away from any birds on the beach.

If you break any of the following rules, you will be charged with an offense under the order:

Dog feces must be removed as soon as possible.

A single person can walk up to six dogs at a time, but no more.

Other marked sports pitches are off-limits to dogs during particular seasons of the year, such as football and rugby pitches from September 1 to May 31 and cricket pitches from April 1 to September 30.

When visiting picnic places and family areas in parks, as well as all A and B roads and cemeteries, dogs must be kept on a leash no longer than 2 meters in length.

When an authorised official tells you to, you must put your dog on a leash.

If anyone fails to comply with the Order’s prohibitions, they will be issued a £75 fixed penalty notice (£50 if paid within 10 days) that is not susceptible to appeal.

Recently, there have been appeals for the directive to be amended, particularly in regards to the periods on which dogs are permitted to travel. The summary comes to a close.