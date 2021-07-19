‘If you don’t like it, don’t watch it,’ Britney Spears says of her dancing abilities.

On Sunday evening, Britney Spears took to Instagram to show off her dancing talents and advised critics to avoid her videos if they didn’t enjoy them.

While performing on Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” which was released in 2019, the 39-year-old actress captured a video of herself from a high position.

“May the Lord today wrap your mean a– in joy…. PS RED!!!!!!!!!! Pssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss new dance to the same music… “If you don’t like it, don’t watch it!” she wrote in the caption.

The singer wore a red half-tank top and green shorts in the video. The video appears to have been shot in her living room.

Fans rushed to Spears’ defense and complimented her dance moves in the comments section. “Dance without fear!” wrote one of the fans. You have a fantastic figure!! “I LOVE U,” one fan wrote, while another added, “SHE’S SO HAPPY.”

Many admirers speculated in the comments section that her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, was the target of her home dance performance. “Lmao she said sit down Jamie Lynn,” one admirer remarked, while another wrote, “Girl you really coming for Jamie Lynn neck, FREE BRITNEY.”

Spears shared the video after responding to those who had criticized her dance videos on Instagram.

On Saturday, she said in the caption, “Look, I’m not going to be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think!!!” “I’ve been doing it for the past 13 years… I’d rather post YES videos from my family room than from the stage in Vegas.”

She also chastised her sister for singing her songs live on stage.

“It irritates me because my sister attended an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!” She continued. “My so-called support system caused me a great deal of pain!!!! My dreams were shattered by this conservatorship.”

In the midst of the conservatorship struggle, Spears won a crucial victory on July 14 when a judge determined that she can choose her own lawyer. Spears has received support from a number of celebrities in addition to her fans.