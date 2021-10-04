If you can’t get to work or take your kids to school because of the gasoline issue, you have rights.

During a week of mayhem, cars formed enormous lines for petrol as several of Merseyside’s gas stations ran dry.

Earlier this week, a number of petrol stations in the region were forced to close due to a lack of fuel, while other retailers imposed a £30 restriction on gasoline.

The government, however, claims that there is no scarcity of fuel and that panic buying is to blame for the supply problems, according to the Mirror.

Despite reports of huge lines for petrol in some parts of the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson maintained the fuel issue is “abating” as he addressed at the Tory Party conference in Manchester on the first day.

His remarks come as military drivers prepare to hit the road for the first time on Monday to support the operation to keep gas stations stocked.

Despite ministers’ repeated promises that the situation is “stabilizing,” around 100 trained drivers and a further 100 support troops are set to be sent in the following week.

Dean Dunham, a legal expert for the Mirror, has offered some advise to those concerned that fuel shortages may compromise their job rights.

Here are some crucial aspects to consider:

Is it possible to be fired if you can’t get to work due to a fuel shortage?

“Your employer cannot fire you just because you can’t get to work due to fuel shortages,” Dean argues. Doing so would almost certainly be seen as a form of retaliation.

“Your case is bolstered even more if the nature of your job allows you to work from home until the problem is rectified.

“If the fuel shortage stops your children from getting to school, you will be entitled to take time off to care for them. Your company is not obligated to compensate you if you take time off and are unable to work from home.”

Is it possible to be penalized for failing to send your children to school?

If a child is late at least 10 times in a three-month period, parents are usually subject to a fine.

However, if a gasoline shortage is proven to be the cause, a punishment is unlikely to be enforced.

