If Keir Starmer pushes through rule amendments, John McDonnell supports a Labour leadership election.

If Sir Keir Starmer pushes through controversial party rule changes at this weekend’s conference, former shadow chancellor John McDonnell has endorsed calls for a leadership election.

Sir Keir accused the Liverpool-born MP of trying a “grubby stitch up,” adding he had exposed himself to “charges of dishonesty” after announcing plans to repeal the one-member-one-vote norm, which helped Jeremy Corbyn win the election.

Sir Keir is expected to claim that the proposal will offer millions of trade union members a larger say, but the party’s Left has countered that it will give MPs more power at the expense of regular members.

“If Keir wants to go ahead, in all honesty, I think he should go back to the people who elected him in the first place and say look, this is what I want and I didn’t tell you,” Mr McDonnell said on the Northern Agenda podcast.

“So, why not have a leadership election?” says the author. If he’s so passionate about it.”

Mr McDonnell, a strong friend of Mr Corbyn, continued, “I believe Boris Johnson will seek re-election in April or May 2023, so this conference is very critical in laying out our vision.”

“I believed we were going to achieve that, but Keir has just thrown a hand grenade into the process by bringing these suggestions up.

“Keir was chosen by a one-member, one-vote system, and he never said during that leadership election that he would change any of these regulations.

“So I think it opens him up to accusations of dishonesty if he’s not careful, and if he tries to get it through in some shady arrangement, it won’t go away after a couple of days; it’ll create hatred for the next six to twelve months.”

Mr McDonnell claimed that the suggestion was ultimately a diversion, and that it would likely drown out Labour’s messaging on Universal Credit, jobs, and energy.

“Do we really want to focus on the constitution of the while people are having a hard time?”

