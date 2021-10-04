If he ever sees the junkies who ruthlessly misled him again, the pensioner makes a pledge.

After being fooled by two homeless drug addicts, a kind-hearted elderly has pledged to tell them to f*** off if he sees them again.

He told the judge he wasn’t seeking a restraining order to keep the couple away from him because “if they walked past him on the street, he’d just tell them to f*** off.”

The victim, who lives alone, had befriended the homeless couple Sarah Heyes and Michael Hutchinson, and when they came to his house, he would help them out “with cups of tea and scraps of food,” according to Paul Blasbery.

READ MORE: After a confrontation in Nan’s kitchen, a man left a friend covered in blood.

What would you have replied if these burglars had targeted an elderly relative? Please let us know in the comments section below.

They called again on the evening of May 9 this year, when it was cold and dark, and he consented to pour them a cup of tea but not to invite them into his home.

They begged him to let them in so they could warm up, and “he felt pressed and agreed to let them in, but only if they stayed in the living room.”

Although Heyes remained in the living room, he could hear Hutchinson in the rear room and bedroom while he was in the kitchen. He let them wash, then “out of the goodness of his heart, he served them with some hot food.”

They stayed for over three hours before leaving, and he discovered a £129 Hugo Boss watch, a £300 Google pixel game, and bottles of cologne stolen from his home two days later.

Hutchinson had called again that day, requesting beer, and he had given him a bottle of water and ordered him to leave but refused to let him in. Mr Blasbery added that later, when his security CCTV was inspected, it showed the defendant entering the victim’s car’s rear door and scooping something up, however it was unclear what that item was.

After the defendants were apprehended, 32-year-old Heyes revealed that they had been dating. “The summary has come to an end.”