If Burgess doesn’t make it, who will look after Makayla on ‘Chicago P.D.’?

Chicago P.D. has long been regarded as the best of the One Chicago trilogy, and the series’ Season 8 finale did a lot to keep viewers on the edge of their seats while they wait for Season 9.

The program, which has always been as much about the personal lives of the individual cops as it has been about the criminal justice system in which they operate, has left a lot of questions unanswered about how the characters will do when it returns.

Officer Kim Burgess’ life is on the line, and fans are worried about what will happen to her daughter Makayla if she dies.

Officer Kim Burgess is a fan favorite who has a tragic backstory. allow=“accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture”

Officer Kim Burgess has been a fan favorite on Chicago P.D. since the show premiered in 2014, and she’s had plenty of time to do so. Burgess, played by Marina Squerciati, began as a patrol cop who was teamed with various partners throughout the series’ early episodes. Burgess eventually joined the Intelligence Unit and became part of the skilled group studying the Windy City’s most hazardous forces following a dramatic rejection of the first offer for the job.

Burgess’ life became much more intense by Season 7. Burgess found out she was pregnant after a whirlwind romance with Detective Adam Ruzek, but after their on-again, off-again relationship ended, the two began talking about how to co-parent successfully. Burgess was seriously beaten while breaking up a sex trafficking ring, and she lost the baby before they could put their plans into effect.

Makayla was taken into custody by Officer Kim Burgess.

The tragic miscarriage initially placed additional strain on Burgess’ relationship with Ruzek, but it eventually brought them closer together. Things took a turn for the… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.