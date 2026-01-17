Idris Elba Takes Hijack Season 2 in New Direction with Berlin Subway Twist

Apple TV+’s hit thriller series, Hijack, made a highly anticipated return with its second season on January 14, 2026. However, this time, the show takes a surprising shift from the confines of a hijacked airplane to the underground tunnels of Berlin’s U-Bahn. While the first season of Hijack was met with critical acclaim and a remarkable 90 percent approval rating from critics, the second season has seen a more mixed reception. As of this week, the latest season holds a relatively modest 67 percent approval rating, signaling a sharp 23-point drop in critical enthusiasm. Though still classified as “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes, the shift marks a departure from the near-universal praise that the show initially garnered.

Critical and Audience Reactions Diverge

Despite the fall in critical approval, the audience’s reception of the show has always told a different story. While the first season, despite its acclaim, garnered a lukewarm 51 percent approval rating from viewers, the second season’s audience reactions are yet to fully unfold. The weekly release schedule offers ample room for those scores to fluctuate over time, keeping the series in suspense with each episode.

One of the most notable changes in Hijack Season 2 is the shift in setting. While the first season confined the action to an airplane, this time, the story unfolds in the bustling heart of Berlin’s subway system. Idris Elba returns as Sam Nelson, the corporate negotiator turned unlikely hero. In the opening episode, Nelson, now back in the German capital after the events of the first season, senses something is amiss during his subway ride. The tension builds as Nelson’s troubled mind scans the train’s passengers, and even a moment of paranoia, in which he reports a Middle Eastern immigrant to the police, plays on the audience’s expectations about the identity of the real threat.

But the real twist comes at the end of the premiere episode when the show flips its narrative on its head: Sam Nelson, the former hero, becomes the hijacker. In a shocking moment, Nelson looks into the camera and declares, “I’m hijacking this train.” This reversal of roles, where the protagonist becomes the antagonist, forces viewers to re-evaluate everything they thought they knew about the show. The unexpected shift was described by one reviewer as a “reverse Terminator scenario” where the good guy becomes the villain, leaving viewers to wonder how and why it happened.

This bold narrative decision carries risks, as the creators acknowledge the improbability of having the same character caught up in two hijacking situations. Instead of repeating the formula, the show reimagines Sam as an agent of chaos, prompting questions about what could have pushed him to take such extreme measures. Throughout the season, viewers are teased with hints of Sam’s personal tragedies and unresolved investigations that could have contributed to his actions, including his strained relationship with his ex-wife Marsha, who appears in a brief but poignant scene isolated in a rural Scottish cabin.

The mechanics of the hijacking are as intricate as ever. The subway train’s driver, Otto, is revealed to be an unwilling participant in the hijacking, manipulated by a shadowy underground organization operating within Berlin. While these antagonists lack substantial funding, they are highly skilled at infiltrating the U-Bahn’s operations and evading the authorities. The series creates a world where even the most mundane commute can spiral into a deadly situation at any moment.

However, some critics have noted that the show’s plausibility is increasingly stretched. Issues such as the passengers’ obliviousness to the unfolding crisis and the strangely ineffective transportation control center have raised concerns about the show’s credibility. Despite Elba’s strong performance, critics argue that the tension is undermined by the inherent implausibility of the scenario. As one review put it, “We know his character will never commit a crime or kill anyone, which means that the supposedly risky or novel situation the series presents is, at its core, not really risky at all.”

Elba himself has addressed the challenges of maintaining freshness in the series, admitting that keeping the show engaging across multiple seasons is a complex and difficult task. He acknowledged the pressure of sustaining tension and originality in a high-concept thriller, especially when the premise depends on continuously escalating crises.

Nevertheless, Hijack remains an engaging watch. The new Berlin setting, with its convincingly recreated stations and winding tunnels, adds an atmospheric backdrop for the show’s mix of real-time suspense and character-driven drama. As the season continues, there is hope that the critical reception may improve. Some have even applauded the show for its ability to keep viewers hooked, with one reviewer noting, “I’m not mad that Hijack dangled a series plot twist until the very end of its first episode. I am annoyed it got away with it. Talk about being good at your job.”

Season 2 of Hijack exemplifies the challenges and opportunities of television sequels. While it may struggle to justify its premise at times, the show continues to take risks, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats as they eagerly anticipate the next twist. Whether the show can maintain its intrigue and deliver a satisfying conclusion remains to be seen, but for now, the ride continues.