Idris Elba Says Lost Letter Almost Cost Him Knighthood

Sir Idris Elba has revealed that a simple administrative mishap nearly derailed one of the most significant honours of his career. Appearing on The Graham Norton Show on January 16, 2026, the actor told viewers he almost missed out on his knighthood after an official letter went unnoticed in a pile of unopened post.

The recognition, confirmed in the King’s 2026 New Year Honours list, required Elba to formally confirm whether he would accept it. That request, sent in advance of the announcement, was briefly misplaced, leaving the actor with only two days to respond once it resurfaced. Elba said his agent warned him the honour would simply lapse if he failed to reply in time.

A close call before a major honour

Elba, now officially titled Sir Idris, told host Graham Norton that the oversight was both awkward and alarming. The actor said he had been unaware of the letter’s importance until his agent intervened, prompting a frantic last-minute decision. Despite the delay, Elba responded in time and is now awaiting the formal investiture ceremony, where he will receive the traditional sword tap on the shoulder.

The knighthood was awarded not for Elba’s three decades on screen, but for his work with young people, particularly his efforts to combat knife crime in the UK. Through the Elba Hope Foundation, he has focused on youth empowerment and providing alternatives to violence. Elba said the honour reflects the resilience and talent of the young people he has worked with, rather than his own career milestones.

At home, the news has been warmly received. Elba joked that his wife, Sabrina, whom he married in 2019, is enthusiastically embracing her new title as “Lady,” while his mother has taken particular pride in the recognition.

Television projects and a star-filled sofa

Beyond the knighthood story, Elba also used the appearance to promote the second season of his Apple TV thriller Hijack. The first season followed corporate negotiator Sam Nelson during a high-stakes airplane hijacking. The new season, which premiered on Apple TV during the week of January 12–16, 2026, shifts the action to a train, raising the tension while continuing the story after the events of the plane.

The episode featured a crowded red sofa. Erin Doherty, fresh from a Golden Globe win for Adolescence, spoke about being scolded by her mother after swearing during a live Emmy acceptance speech. She also discussed her role in the Victorian drama A Thousand Blows and noted that Stephen Graham initially doubted her casting after only seeing her portray Princess Anne in The Crown.

Martin Freeman discussed his role as Superintendent Battle in Netflix’s Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials, describing the series’ Roaring Twenties setting shaped by the aftermath of World War I. Actress Wunmi Mosaku credited the 1982 musical film Annie with inspiring her to pursue acting, recounting how learning that Albert Finney was from Manchester led her to audition for RADA.

Musician Olivia Dean rounded out the night with a live performance of “So Easy (To Fall In Love).” The show aired from 10:40 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and concluded with its trademark red chair segment.

Elba also used the platform to call for greater accountability from technology companies over young people’s exposure to violent content online, arguing that large platforms should enforce their own policies more rigorously.

For Elba, the evening underscored how narrowly a major honour was secured. What began as a misplaced letter has ended with a knighthood that, he said, reflects his commitment to young people as much as his success on screen.