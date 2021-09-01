Iceland’s new £2 popcorn ice cream is being dubbed “unreal” by customers.

Iceland’s new Butterkist popcorn has become a big hit with online consumers.

Customers are frequently updated on new products by the store, who uses social media platforms to do so.

Iceland will be carrying a new unique ice cream product, according to the Instagram account Newfoodsuk, which was unveiled this week.

The popular account focuses on discovering the latest sweets and snacks in the UK, often updating snack fans on products from places including Iceland, Home Bargains, and B&M.

Iceland’s new Butterkist Toffee and Popcorn Ice Cream Sticks are expected to enter shelves this week, according to Newfoodsuk, and customers have been quick to applaud the new product.

The new ice cream flavors are a combination of toffee and popcorn, with a milk chocolate topping. They come in a pack of four for £2.

The ice creams were “very velvety,” according to Newfoodsuk, and the flavors “work so nicely.”

Shoppers shared their thoughts in the comments as the post racked up hundreds of likes.

“NEED to try these!!” commented one ice cream fan.

“Oh my god,” someone else said.

“Oh amazing, love popcorn ice-cream,” commented a third shopper.

“UNREAL,” wrote a fourth.

Others just scribbled “OMG,” while others wrote “NEED!”

The new Butterkist Ice Cream Sticks from Iceland are available both online and in stores.

