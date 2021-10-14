Iceland is advertising a £10 ‘world first’ bath cheese board.

The unveiling of Iceland’s new ‘world first’ product, a Cheese Board Bath Rack, has been revealed.

Iceland created the new product to “offer cheese fans the ultimate, luxurious bath experience.”

The Cheese Board Bath Rack, which costs £10, comes with a deep dark wood finish, matching cheese knives, and a huge surface area for displaying cheese, wine, and crackers.

"Whether it's hiding cheese from their partner or sneaking a nibble alone in the bath, the UK clearly has an insatiable appetite for cheese, and we're hoping our brand-new Cheese Board Bath Rack will help to meet the nation's cheese obsessed needs."

The bathtub, according to Iceland, is the ideal place to try new cheeses since steam quickly gets cheese to room temperature, which is necessary to loosen fats and improve texture and flavor.

The Mac ‘n’ Cheese, Cheesy Flatbread, Cauliflower Cheese, and Cheesy Mash were inspired by an exclusive collaboration between Iceland and Cathedral City, which recently launched a variety of new dishes at the supermarket, including a Mac ‘n’ Cheese, Cheesy Flatbread, Cauliflower Cheese, and Cheesy Mash.

The Cheese Board Bath Rack is only available on the Iceland website for £10.