Iceland consumers are lining up to buy £2 chips that taste like McCoy’s.

After seeing it online, customers have been hooked with a new Iceland product line.

The store is well-known for its popular items, which make customers eager to get their hands on them.

Now, a new Iceland product has gone viral, and customers can’t get enough of it.

It’s not Lidl, Asda, Morrisons, or Tesco that are the cheapest supermarkets in the UK.

Iceland’s McCoy’s frozen Ridge Cut taste potato shapes are available in Flame Grilled Steak, Cheddar and Onion, Salt and Malt Vinegar, and Salted flavors, according to the Facebook group NewFoodsUK. They’ll set you back £2 each.

Thousands of shoppers have responded to the post, with many eager to offer their thoughts.

Shoppers said they were delighted to get their hands on the goods and were tagging friends and relatives to pick them up on their next Iceland vacation, according to the comments.

“Oh my gosh!” exclaimed one shopper. “Yum yum,” one said, while another added, “Off to Iceland tomorrow.”

“I tried the salted ones tonight bloody great they are,” said a third.

“Omg I need these in my life!!!” remarked a fourth shopper.

“Need to try these me they look good,” a fifth remarked, while a sixth added, “now these bad boys are a must.”

The frozen Ridge Cut flavor potato shapes from Iceland’s McCoy’s cost £2.

The products are available for purchase online here.