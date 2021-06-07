‘iCarly’ Reboot: We Finally Know How Sam’s Absence Will Be Addressed

The iCarly reboot is on the way. However, the show will not be identical to the original. Of course, new characters have been introduced, but the most notable difference is that Jennette McCurdy, who played Carly’s best friend Sam on the original series, will not reprise her role in the iCarly revival. Many viewers have speculated on how the program will handle Sam’s disappearance. Miranda Cosgrove, who portrays Carly, Jerry Trainor, who portrays Spencer, and Nathan Kress, who portrays Freddie, have now disclosed how the show would deal with the transition.

Is there any explanation in the ‘iCarly reboot’ for what happened to Sam?

Despite the fact that Sam is not included in the iCarly relaunch, the cast does reference her.

