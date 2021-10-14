‘I Won’t Do Movies,’ says Ellen Pompeo of her post-‘Grey’s Anatomy’ career plans.

Ellen Pompeo, star of “Grey’s Anatomy,” has indicated that she will not be appearing on the big screen anytime soon.

After playing Dr. Meredith Grey in the long-running medical drama for 18 seasons, the 51-year-old actress opened up about her career plans during a recent visit on Audacy’s “Check In.”

“Probably not movies,” Pompeo remarked, “since I don’t have a movie career.”

Even though the days of pigeonholing TV actresses to solely television projects are passed, Pompeo told presenter Dax Holt that she is unlikely to leap to performing silver picture films once her ABC program ends.

“Before, being on a network for such a long time meant you were doomed. That is clearly not the case anymore, so I won’t be doing movies per se, but I will most likely be doing some streaming television,” Pompeo said in an interview with Deadline.

The actress went on to say that she’s “working on something right now.” She did acknowledge, though, that she isn’t sure if it will “see the light of day.” The actress started her audio series “Tell Me with Ellen Pompeo” last month. She revealed that after spending so much time on “Grey’s Anatomy,” she’s starting to branch out into other professions.

She told her admirers in her most recent interview that she will pursue some acting work in the future. “I’m just trying to branch out and do a couple other things,” she explained, “but I’m sure I’ll act again.”

Meanwhile, Pompeo discussed reunited with Dr. Addison Montgomery, played by Kate Walsh, a previous series regular.

“Kate is the funniest person on set,” she said on Monday’s episode of E! News’ “Daily Pop.” “We all have such a strong bond as members of the original cast.” Walsh will be back on the show soon, much to the delight of fans. Pompeo admitted that when she saw her old co-star on set again, she “may have shed a tear.” She went on to say, “We may have hugged and sobbed a little bit.”

Walsh previously left “Grey’s Anatomy” to star in “Private Practice,” a spin-off series. She is returning to the show, which is presently in its 18th season, after a long break.