‘I Was Very Excited,’ Selena Gomez says of her Grammy nomination.

Selena Gomez opened out about her feelings after being nominated for a Grammy.

Last month, Gomez, 29, received her first Grammy Award nomination for her Spanish-language EP, “Revelación,” in the category of Best Latin Pop Album. When she chatted with Matt Cohen of Entertainment Tonight, he inquired about her reaction.

“Thank you a lot. I sobbed like a small child. While promoting her animated film “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” she told ET, “I was quite excited.”” “I put a lot of effort into that project, so it was a pleasant surprise. I’m really looking forward to it “she added with a smile

Following the interview, Twitter fans were persuaded that she deserved a Grammy Award. Some even stated that it had been long overdue.

“That’s adorable! She is truly deserving of a Grammy! “On the video, one admirer left a remark.

“Love you like a love song should have been nominated for Selena a long time ago!! Gems are also found in Rare. I’m not sure why the @RecordingAcad slept so much on her, “another person wrote.

“She is adorably adorable. She is deserving “A loudly crying face emoji, two hearts emoji, and pleading face emoji were all used by a separate fan.

“My lovely princess!! You’ve earned it “a fourth has been added

Another user suggested that Gomez attend the Grammy Awards with Chris Evans. Since October, the two have been romantically linked to each other. None of them, however, addressed the rumors. It all started when the “Captain America” actor began following the musician “Rare” on Instagram.

After releasing her sad single “De Una Vez” and peppy track “Baila Conmigo” featuring Rauw Alejandro in January, Gomez launched her EP in March. Gomez, who authored all but one of the songs on her seven-track EP, said she wanted to respect her Latin roots by releasing it.

“Working on a Spanish project has been something I’ve wanted to accomplish for ten years because I’m so proud of my ancestry and just genuinely felt like I wanted this to happen,” Gomez told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “And it happened, and I believe it was timed perfectly. Despite the globe’s divisions, there’s something about Latin music that makes people feel things all around the world, you know?” On January 14, 2022, Amazon Prime will begin streaming “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.”