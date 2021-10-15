‘I was taking 18 to 20 pills a day,’ Stacey Dash says of her dark past.

In a recent interview, actress Stacey Dash discussed her dark history and her battle with addiction.

Dash, 54, appeared as a guest on “The Dr. Oz Show” on Friday, and a sneak look of the conversation revealed that she used to take “18 to 20 tablets a day.”

Dr. Oz, the show’s host and a cardiothoracic surgeon, pointed out that taking 18 to 20 Vicodin pills each day is costly.

“I lost everything,” Dash concurred, adding, “Yeah, I lost everything.”

Vicodin is a prescription pain reliever used to treat moderate to severe pain. A patient weighing more than 100 pounds should get a maximum dose of 2.5 to 5 milligrams, separated by four to six hours.

Dash said on Facebook on Thursday that she will share about her “darkest secret” on the talk program. She wrote, “Tomorrow, I shall be disclosing my deepest, darkest secret.” “I thank God for allowing me to declare that in the previous five years, I have grown more than I have in my entire life,” the actress added.

She went on to thank those who “loved and supported” her during the “difficult” period of her life. Dash also urged everyone to share their struggles with others in order to aid them.

“I encourage everyone who has a story they’re afraid to tell to share it with the world,” the actress stated. “You never know who will be able to relate to you or who it will be of assistance to,” she continued.

The actress was arrested in 2019 after a domestic violence incident allegedly occurred between her and her new husband, Jeffrey Marty. In 2018, the couple tied the knot.

Before Marty, she was married three times: to businessman James Maby in 2005-2006, actor Emmanuel Xuereb in 2007-2011, and producer Brian Lovell in 2012. (1999-2005).

On the professional front, Dash will next be seen in Michael Saquella’s film “Carolina’s Calling.” Jacob Hopkins, Antonio Sabàto Jr., and Sean Dillingham also star in the film.

She’ll also appear in the film “7th Secret,” which is currently in post-production, as well as contribute her voice to the animated film “Dawgtown.”