‘I Was Really Startled,’ Adam Levine says of a fan grabbing him during a performance.

Singer Adam Levine has finally spoken out about being “very surprised” by a recent run-in with a fan.

The incident was captured on a now-viral TikTok video, which showed a fan storming the stage and seizing Levine during Maroon 5’s performance of “Sunday Morning” at the Hollywood Bowl’s 8th Annual “We Can Survive event” on Oct. 23.

The artist appears to be taken off guard in the video, mouthing “f**k” before walking away as the fan is hauled from the stage. “Adam Levine was having none of it,” says the TikTok user who posted the video, which has attracted at least 8 million views as of this writing.

Following the incident, Levine was chastised on social media, with many people urging him to be more “humble” with fans.

On Tuesday, the singer responded to the criticism with an Instagram Story. Levine told his supporters, “I have always been someone who loves, appreciates, and worships our fans.” “We don’t have a job without our supporters.” That’s something I mention all the time to our fans.” “It makes my stomach flip to think that someone could assume I believed our followers were beneath us or inferior to us.” That’s not who I am at all. He said, “That’s not who I’ve ever been.”

“I simply want you to know that I was taken aback.” And you have to shake it off and go on occasionally when you’re surprised because I’m up there doing my job. It’s something I’m proud of. “I need to tell you guys what my heart is, and my heart is the connection that exists between the band onstage and the audience,” Levine added.

He blew a kiss to the camera at the end of the video, pleading with his supporters to try to understand where he’s coming from.

After the fan was hauled off stage by security, another full video of the incident showed Levine knocking over his mic stand as he proceeded toward the opposite end of the platform to continue his performance. The TikTok user captioned the photo, “Adam Levine was in a full mood yesterday.”