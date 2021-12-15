‘I Was Hungry,’ Keanu Reeves Explains The ‘Sad Keanu’ Meme [Watch].

On “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Keanu Reeves discussed one of his most popular memes, “Sad Keanu.” The actor is pictured alone on a park bench in the meme.

During the conversation, host Stephen Colbert showed the “Sad Keanu” meme and linked it to Reeves’ comic book “BRZRKR,” which was posted to the show’s official YouTube account on Tuesday. The characters in both images appeared to be very depressed.

Reeves, on the other hand, said that he was “simply eating a sandwich.” Reeves said, “I’m not really sad about anything,” when the 57-year-old host questioned if he was “I was pondering. I was dealing with certain issues. I was starving.” Reeves also mentioned that Ron Garney designed the characters in the comic book. Garney was intending to draw the character based on his “Sad Keanu” meme, according to the “John Wick” star.

Reeves appreciated the artwork, saying, “I think it’s kind of meta.”

The host then asked Reeves why he was so “memeable,” and Reeves responded by singing “Lean On Me,” a song by Bill Withers, but with some words changed. He sang, “Meme on me / when you’re weak / I’ll be your friend / I’ll help you carry on.”

Fans complimented the actor for “Meme on Me,” a new meme he created, and for being a happy guy.

“”Keanu is so memeable coz he’s quirky in a good manner and pretty private personality,” one fan commented, while another added, “Keanu is so memeable cos he’s weird in a nice way and quite private personality.” I adore Keanu Reeves on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. They are linked.” Reeves will next be seen in the highly anticipated film “The Matrix Resurrections,” which will be released on December 22. He’ll also star in the action film “John Wick: Chapter 4,” which will be released on May 27, 2022.

The actor will release “John Wick: Chapter 5” shortly after the fourth edition of the “John Wick” franchise. He also provided the voice for the animated film “DC League of Super-Pets.”