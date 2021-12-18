‘I Was Being Set Up,’ says Chrishell Stause, who was accused of using a date for the ‘Selling Sunset’ storyline.

Chrishell Stause was accused of “using” him for her Season 4 narrative by a man who went on a blind date with her during “Selling Sunset.”

In an interview with Page Six, Robert Drenk revealed that he consented to record his “awkward” date with Stause during episode 5 of Season 4 of the Netflix hit after former pals Tarek El Moussa and his wife, “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae El Moussa, suggested it.

“It appeared like I was being set up — like [Stause] used me like a pawn in this chess game or something,” Drenk stated, adding, “It was incredibly embarrassing.”

He said that Stause and “Selling Sunset” producers conspired to create a cat-and-mouse game between him and Stause while the actors partied on a yacht.

“[Producers] just told me it was going to be a date and that we’d have plenty of time to get to know each other,” Optimum First Mortgage owner Drenk stated.

“They wanted it to be Chrishell’s big first date, away from everything she was going through.”

Stause’s public breaks from ex-husband Justin Hartley, who is now married to Sofia Pernas, and “Dancing With the Stars” pro Keo Motsepe, whom she dated for a few months before they split up in February, happened after their date.

“They needed a guy to come in as this initial date that didn’t work out with Chrishell,” Drenk continued, “so that she could slide in with Jason [Oppenheim] and have this fantastic connection.”

Stause and her boss-turned-boyfriend, Oppenheim, 44, were already dating at the time of his appearance, according to Drenk. When they filmed the date, Oppenheim was reportedly there, resulting in “total awkwardness” in the scene.

Drenk, who celebrated the Fourth of July in Las Vegas with part of the Netflix series’ stars just days after recording the date, adds, “When I was in Vegas five days later, I realized [Stause] and Jason were dating. That’s when it dawned on me.” On July 28, Stause and Oppenheim made their relationship Instagram official. They had been dating for two months before they chose to go public with their romance, she disclosed in an August interview with E! News’ “Daily Pop.”

Drenk, on the other hand, claims that his blind date was a success.