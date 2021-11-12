‘I Wanted To Bite Her Shoulder,’ Cardi B says about Halle Berry’s skin texture.

After seeing Halle Berry in person to promote their new film “Bruised,” Cardi B gushed about her on social media.

On Thursday, the 29-year-old rapper turned to Twitter to retweet a video uploaded by Berry, writing, “Guys, I can’t believe I got to meet Halle Berry…

Let me tell you something about this tea: her skin is so soft that I wanted to bite her shoulder.”

Berry had previously published a six-minute, 51-second video titled “5 Rounds” on her Instagram account.

Berry stated that this was her first time working with Cardi B. They collaborated on the “Bruised” soundtrack. Berry poses five questions to the rapper in the video, including her “favorite sex positions” and “largest purchases.” “These are just a handful of the hot subjects @iamcardib and I get into on my new series ‘5 Rounds,'” said the 55-year-old actress.

Cardi B also questioned Berry during the round of questions and answers “”Have you ever been to a strip club?” asked the actress, who replied, “Yes, I’ve been to a strip club.” I stripped, I stripped, I stripped, I stripped, I stripped, I stripped, I” Berry’s response astonished the rapper, who claimed, “Looking at the camera, “I took off my clothes. You’ve already heard it. I took off my clothes.” However, the actress stated that she had to “test it out” as a stripper in “The Last Boy Scout.” Berry said she stripped for two days and two nights to see how it felt and how much money she could make.

“I’m very excited to premiere the series alongside Cardi B, who co-executive produced the Bruised Soundtrack, which will be available everywhere on November 19!” she said. “It’s the world’s first all-female hip-hop soundtrack!” exclaims the narrator. Berry will make his directorial debut with “Bruised.” Michelle Rosenfarb wrote the story, which is about a disgraced MMA fighter named Jackie who must overcome her personal demons in order to return to the ring.

The film will be released in theaters on November 19 and on Netflix on November 24.