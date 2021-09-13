‘I Wanted The Experience Of Being Pregnant,’ Gabrielle Union says of her surrogacy journey.

Gabrielle Union opened up about her surrogacy process, revealing how difficult it was at first.

Union, who is 48 years old, wrote an essay for Time magazine on Friday. In her piece, she describes how her doctor, Kelly Baek, told her in 2016 that surrogacy was her “best chance for a healthy baby.” She admitted that because of her previous experiences, she nodded when she received the news.

“All I could do was nod after an adenomyosis diagnosis and more miscarriages than I could confidently count,” she wrote. ” I wasn’t prepared to do so. I wanted to know what it was like to be pregnant. To see my body expand and shift to make room for this miracle within me.”

“I also wanted to have the experience of being pregnant in public. I’d dispel society’s mistrust of women who, for whatever reason—by choice or by nature—do not have children. I’d been paying for it for years, and I wanted something in return,” she continued.

She tried IVF cycles for a year and only had more miscarriages. She also intended to take Lupron, which would increase her chances of carrying a baby to term by 30%. However, side effects include early menopause and a proclivity for breaking bones. Her husband, Dwyane Wade disagreed with her decision.

“You’ve done enough,” Wade told her.

She recalled that before they married, Wade got another woman pregnant in 2013. They were not in a good place at the time. But their relationship improved when he told her about the pregnancy.

She initially disagreed with Wade’s disapproval of her plans to take Lupron. However, he eventually convinced her.

“He looked me in the eye. ‘As much as we want this baby, I want you,’ he said slowly. ‘We’ve lost too much in our relationship for me to be okay with encouraging you to do one more thing to your body and your soul,’” she continued.

The “Being Mary Jane” star added that Wade having a baby so easily and her being unable to conceive successfully left her soul not just broken but shattered into fine dust. In the aftermath, Union eventually opened herself up for surrogacy. They found a surrogate who was a huge fan of the actress. She called her Natalie.

“This is such a trip. I have your book on hold at four different libraries,” the surrogate told her with excitement. “So, I guess now I can get a copy, huh?”

Union. Washington Newsday Brief News.