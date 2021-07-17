‘I Want To Suck Your Blood,’ Kourtney Kardashian tells boyfriend Travis Barker.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are one celebrity couple who openly declare their love for each other. This time, it was a lighthearted Instagram exchange between the couple.

Barker, 45, uploaded a series of images with Kardashian, 42, on Tuesday, captioning them with two vampire emojis. Kardashian commented on the post, “I want to suck your blood,” to which Barker replied, “My favorite” with a blood drop emoji.

The duo was all grins in the images as they walked hand in hand. They appear to be strolling through a hotel lobby, and Barker can be seen holding Kardashian’s foot with his right hand in the last photo.

While many admirers praised the couple’s chemistry, others appeared to dislike it.

“Such a gorgeous couple,” one fan said, while another added, “Seeing you happy is incredibly satisfying.” “It’s the grins for me!” one fan said, referring to how happy the couple appeared in the photos.

Some users, however, were offended by Kardashian’s comment on her boyfriend’s photo, with one responding, “Why don’t you sip on broth instead.” It’s better for you,” one person said, while another added, “you’re a really freaking odd dude.”

Since they began dating in 2021, the couple has been making headlines with a slew of PDA-filled photographs. Kardashian and Barker were photographed French kissing on camera at the UFC 264 event on July 11th.

Barker had planned to marry Kardashian in the future, according to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight in May.

According to the insider, “getting engaged and married one day has definitely been a topic of talk between Kourtney and Travis.” “Travis would love to marry Kourtney, but she isn’t sure that’s the next step in their relationship right now. She is really content and does not require or desire the strain of marriage.”

Kardashian and her ex-husband Scott Disick have three children: Mason, Reign, and Penelope, while Barker has two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler: Alabama and Landon.