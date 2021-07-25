I tried Lilk’s vegan milk with cookies and was pleasantly impressed by the texture.

Vegan milks are becoming more popular, and I’ve tested a lot of them in my quest to find the one that works best for me.

Because of the texture and flavor (it’s ideal for brewing coffee at home), I prefer Oatly’s Semi (which you can purchase here with same-day delivery), but I was able to get my hands on Lilk, which has two vegan milk alternatives.

Plant-based milks are commonly made up of just one ingredient, with oat, soy, and almond milks being a popular trifecta that most people are familiar with.

Peas and hazelnuts have made their way onto the milk market as businesses have begun to expand their horizons.

Lilk, on the other hand, is combining ingredients to produce an unique dairy-free milk experience.

The Common Blend is a combination of oats and rice with extra vitamin D and B12.

It has a really smooth consistency with a subtle silkiness to it that works great if you’re looking for something light.

I tested it with Oreos (the one vegan-friendly biscuit that often surprises people when they learn it’s dairy-free) and it worked pretty well together.

The Common Blend is ideal for those looking for a semi-skimmed milk alternative, and I found the flavor to be very similar to what I remember milk tasting like (despite the fact that I haven’t had any in years).

4 out of 5 stars

The Lush Blend is similar to the Common, with the exception that it has coconut as an additional component.

I think it’s ideal for hot chocolates since it provides a lovely richness that makes it even thicker than full milk (or in the summer heat milkshakes).

There is a tiny coconut flavor, so keep that in mind if you don’t like it.

It was a little too creamy for me, but I believe that’s what you’re looking for if you want a ‘lush’ milk.

3 out of 5 stars

Lilk will be available at Ocado soon, and you can order it directly from their website here.