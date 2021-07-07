I tried Jollibee, an Asian fast food business, and found half of the menu to be unappealing.

I’d heard of Jollibee before, but I didn’t know much about it save that the chicken was supposed to be extremely crispy.

It’s a hugely successful Asian brand that’s only recently begun to spread throughout England, with more and more locations opening up and introducing Brits to spaghetti as a side dish to fried chicken.

I’d been intrigued about it for a while before sampling some of the dishes on the menu, and some of them disappointed me greatly.

There are some dishes you should try, such as the spicy chicken burger and the fries, but there are others I would avoid.

Jollibee is famed for its crispy chicken, and there are two chicken burgers on the menu that are very popular.

We chose the spicy and were pleasantly surprised; the sauce had a nice zing to it, and the lettuce appeared to be pretty fresh.

It came with fries (which were delicious but could have used a little more salt) and pineapple juice.

This was certainly the greatest item on the menu, and I would get it again if I returned.

4 out of 5 stars

I’d seen the legendary Spaghetti Joy advertised everywhere.

I thought it was an odd concept because I don’t equate pasta with fast food burgers, but it is a classic that is associated with the location.

So we had to give it a shot – it’s not great.

It’s basic and uninteresting, and it’s not something we would have chosen again. And it doesn’t look anything like the photographs, in fact, it’s rather unappealing.

2 out of 5 stars

The hotdog was topped with cheese and some sort of sauce, and the cheese flavor was rather intense.

Despite the fact that it was very decent, my buddy couldn’t stop herself from returning to it; despite her disappointment, she insisted that it was “excellent.”

3 out of 5 stars

We ordered a piece of the famed crispy chicken, and it was delicious. It wasn’t greasy, and the crunch was just right.

It may use a little extra flavor in the batter to make it more palatable, but it’s a decent substitute for KFC.

4 out of 5 stars

It’s a burger, therefore if you want a burger, you’ll get one. The summary comes to a close.