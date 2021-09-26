‘I Thought It Would Never Happen,’ says Daniel Craig on his role as James Bond.

Daniel Craig’s final appearance as the famed superspy James Bond is approaching, but the actor still can’t believe he’ll be playing the iconic role on the big screen.

The 53-year-old Hollywood celebrity reflected on his 16-year stint as Agent 007 in a recent interview with Edith Bowman for his BAFTA: Life in Pictures presentation. He claimed that he almost turned down the role because he couldn’t believe he was being offered such a significant part.

“I just stated I couldn’t; I believe you’ve got the wrong guy. ‘Oh, you must have always wanted to be James Bond,’ people used to say. I went, well, I kind of thought about it as a kid. In a report published Saturday, Variety cited Craig as stating, “I wanted to play Spiderman as well, but I just believed it would never happen.”

In the same interview, he admitted that his 2004 crime drama “Layer Cake” may have aided him in landing the role, since the film appeared to transform the media’s perspective of him from that point forward.

“They always want to talk about ‘oh, you know ‘Layer Cake,’ it must have been your audition,’ and I was like, ‘believe me, it was the last thing on my mind that I was ever going to play James Bond at that point,’” he said, before adding that “people saw me in a different way and ‘oh, you could be a leading man,’” he said. That had a hugely good impact on my professional life.”

Following multiple delays due to the COVID-19 epidemic, Craig’s final Bond film, “No Time To Die,” will finally enter theaters on Oct. 8. It was shot in 2019, four years after the release of “Spectre” in 2015. According to the actor, he truly believed that “Spectre” would be his final performance as the renowned spy.

“I assumed that was the end of it. And I’m overjoyed that I was given the chance to return and do [‘No Time to Die,’] because we’ve pretty well closed up a lot of the stories. And just getting another chance to perform one was fantastic,” he remarked during a recent interview on “The Graham Norton Show.”

Meanwhile, when it comes to the film’s theatrical release, Craig says he’s glad the producers chose to bring it to theaters. Brief News from Washington Newsday.