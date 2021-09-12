“I Struggle With That,” says the son of “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry of Quentin Tarantino’s movie idea.

The son of “Star Trek” inventor Gene Roddenberry was not enthusiastic about the prospect of a Quentin Tarantino adaptation of the sci-fi property.

Rod Roddenberry, CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, met with Forbes recently to commemorate the 55th anniversary of “Star Trek.” During the discussion, he confessed that a Tarantino picture might not be the best fit for the franchise.

“I struggle with it because the way I see ‘Star Trek’ is pretty myopic,” he explained.

Roddenberry claimed that his reaction was not personal, and that his only goal was to safeguard the Star Trek brand.

“I stated how people would approach me as a kid and tell me how ‘Star Trek’ inspired them and gave them hope for the future. It was the hope and messaging that made ‘Star Trek’ what it was. That is something I sincerely believe. In my opinion, creating a ‘Star Trek’ that is solely action is not ‘Star Trek.’ That’s what sets it apart from “Star Wars,” and while I adore “Star Wars,” the two can coexist. I also admire Tarantino’s work and the films he makes. I’m attempting to keep an open mind.”

Roddenberry, who has served as an executive producer on all of Paramount’s previous “Star Trek” series, said he “would be intrigued to see a script on [Tarantino’s] viewpoint.” He believes that as a fan, the director would be familiar with the franchise’s important components.

He stated, referring to Tarantino’s 1992 directorial debut, “I don’t think you could claim we’re going to make a “Reservoir Dogs” “Star Trek.”

“To be honest, that doesn’t work for me, but he is a fan, and I believe that as a fan, he recognizes that ‘Star Trek’ must contain some of this messaging. I’d be curious and try to keep an open mind about it, but I’m not sure what it would be. At the very least, I’m delighted that people are ready to look into it.”

Tarantino reportedly offered an R-rated “Star Trek” film to Paramount Pictures in December 2017, according to reports. Mark L. Smith, who was brought on board to create the script, later indicated that the story will revolve around Captain Kirk and time travel, and would be inspired by classic gangster movies.

The film, however, has been canceled by Paramount. Matt Shakman, the filmmaker of “WandaVision,” was recruited to direct the next “Star Trek” picture in July.

